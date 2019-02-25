Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Its Position in Sanmina (SANM) by $1.02 Million as Share Value Declined; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Price Declined While Continental Advisors Has Cut Position

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Sanmina (SANM) by 28.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 37,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,600 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67M, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Sanmina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 252,216 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has declined 18.72% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 10.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,510 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12 million, down from 122,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 762,144 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has risen 76.87% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 26/03/2018 – Tenet wins investor Glenview’s support for board nominations; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Names Lloyd Austin, Meghan FitzGerald to Board; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Eliminating Executive Committee as Standing Committee of Board; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $379,819 activity.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 41,173 shares to 487,901 shares, valued at $22.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 73,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SANM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 61.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 62.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh stated it has 41,000 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 40,500 shares. Piermont Cap Mgmt holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 84,160 shares. First Mercantile has 6,080 shares. Schwab Charles Inv has 468,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 671,978 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 901,416 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 31,520 shares stake. Moreover, Qs Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP invested in 0.03% or 44,550 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 3,867 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 27,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 5.79 million shares. 875,923 are owned by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon.

