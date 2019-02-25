Nordstrom (JWN) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Zwj Investment Counsel Has Cut Position by $679,104

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 8.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 17,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.32M, down from 189,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 38,352 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, Erik B. Nordstrom Each Get 2017 Cash Bonus of $1.43M; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 14,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 817,169 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.76 million, down from 831,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 827,643 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 22.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.2 per share. JWN’s profit will be $245.97 million for 7.57 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.40% EPS growth.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 20,150 shares to 48,100 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 77,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp accumulated 92,911 shares. Geode Cap stated it has 1.57M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Patten & Patten Tn has 0.04% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Signaturefd Ltd Co invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Restructuring Cap LP stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Wealthfront Corp, California-based fund reported 15,257 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Magnetar Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.05% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.01% or 99,726 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has 1,147 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 32,181 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware reported 1.09% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 22,895 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $17.61 million activity. The insider NORDSTROM BLAKE W sold 127,251 shares worth $7.83M. Another trade for 75,800 shares valued at $4.99M was made by Worzel Ken on Monday, September 10. The insider Deputy Christine sold 11,534 shares worth $759,745.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.62 million activity. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.30 million. 4,744 shares were sold by BURNS M MICHELE, worth $209,025. CHANDLER MARK D sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324. The insider BHATT PRAT sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52 million. 25,000 shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, December 12. Robbins Charles also sold $10.28 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Holding Communication invested in 4,530 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Stadion Money Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atlas Browninc has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability accumulated 9,551 shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Liberty Cap, Michigan-based fund reported 17,729 shares. Notis holds 0.8% or 30,840 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested in 0.9% or 225,335 shares. Bernzott Cap Advsr holds 312,508 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 994,144 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 2,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winfield Assocs accumulated 5,471 shares. S R Schill Assocs reported 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Qs Investors Ltd Company has 728,456 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,835 shares to 240,510 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 7,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,080 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).