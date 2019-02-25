Nordstrom (JWN) Stake Increased by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec; Fosun International LTD Upped Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $4.62 Million as Valuation Declined

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 126.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 27,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96 million, up from 21,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 1.34 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Reviewed Group’s Proposal and Determined Price Proposed Is Inadequate; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer tracks the drama at Nordstrom, a recovering retailer in the midst of takeover negotiations; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sales Disappoint as Reality of Staying Public Sets In

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 1141.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 60,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,050 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.07 million, up from 5,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 1.68M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. Another trade for 439 shares valued at $33,487 was sold by Middleton Sean. 748 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $51,105 were sold by Lennox James Patrick. Another trade for 665 shares valued at $51,604 was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. $64,347 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Telesmanic Robert on Tuesday, October 2. Friedrich Matthew W. sold $34,104 worth of stock or 447 shares. Shares for $74,618 were sold by Shaheen Allen on Friday, September 14.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 14,770 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 32,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,460 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $43.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 232,600 shares to 156,600 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,416 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $17.61 million activity. The insider Deputy Christine sold $759,745. $7.83 million worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was sold by NORDSTROM BLAKE W. Another trade for 75,800 shares valued at $4.99M was sold by Worzel Ken.