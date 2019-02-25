North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC)

Both North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.38 23.02 Keane Group Inc. 2.15B 0.54 97.15M 0.89 9.41

Table 1 demonstrates North American Construction Group Ltd. and Keane Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. North American Construction Group Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Keane Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 10.1% 3.8% Keane Group Inc. 4.52% 19% 9%

Liquidity

North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Keane Group Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. Keane Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to North American Construction Group Ltd.

Dividends

North American Construction Group Ltd. pays out $0.06 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 0.54%. Keane Group Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both North American Construction Group Ltd. and Keane Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 90.5% respectively. North American Construction Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, Keane Group Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. -5.45% -18.04% 11.35% 38.88% 104.24% 75.35% Keane Group Inc. -25% -38.99% -25.54% -38.59% -41.56% -56.13%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd. has 75.35% stronger performance while Keane Group Inc. has -56.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Keane Group Inc. beats North American Construction Group Ltd.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.