Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2.19M 13.70 28.40M -1.28 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated N/A 0.00 40.81M -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novan Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. -1,296.80% -956.2% -82.5% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -179.5% -144.8%

Liquidity

Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. OncoSec Medical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Novan Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 12.4% respectively. Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. -25.88% -52.63% -56.55% -59.22% -74.13% -70.14% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -0.59% 1.77% -43.9% -40.05% -48.82% -46.14%

For the past year Novan Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated beats Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.