Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 38.57M 19.06 186.26M -0.53 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 12.17M 26.04 35.30M -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novavax Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novavax Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. -482.91% 179.3% -66.8% Albireo Pharma Inc. -290.06% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Novavax Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.35 beta. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. Its rival Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.4 and 19.4 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s upside potential is 160.42% at a $5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.1% and 83% respectively. Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.16%. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. 3.38% 8.63% 44.59% 36.31% 51.77% 72.58% Albireo Pharma Inc. -4.16% -8.75% -23.37% -22.26% 1.77% -0.98%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has 72.58% stronger performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has -0.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.