Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S N/A 0.00 N/A 2.40 19.15 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 10.67M -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 80.5% 38.3% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -489.2% 381%

Volatility & Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. From a competition point of view, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.13 beta which is 87.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Dividends

Novo Nordisk A/S dividend pay is $1.23 per share with 2.46% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Novo Nordisk A/S and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 1 3 3 2.43 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus target price of $285, and a 476.46% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 23.2% respectively. Insiders owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Comparatively, 7% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -1.44% 3.17% -5.12% 2.5% -10.81% -14.38% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.28% -0.37% 1.43% -71.67% -66.29% -86.91%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller decline than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.