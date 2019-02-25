Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 11.60M -1.37 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 49.65M -0.63 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -55.5% -51.7% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.8%

Volatility and Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.82. From a competition point of view, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.69 beta which is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Sierra Oncology Inc. is 14.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.7. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.9% and 63.4% respectively. 0.8% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.96% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -20.46% -33.01% -39.07% -56.67% -36.7% -32.02% Sierra Oncology Inc. -6.75% -8.98% -18.28% -52.35% -46.48% -59.25%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.