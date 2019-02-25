Nucor (NUE) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Boosted Its Holding by $559,881 as Shares Declined; Boeing Co. (BA) Share Value Declined While Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Trimmed Stake

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 6.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 8,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,150 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.34M, up from 138,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 421,354 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 8.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,485 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.64 million, down from 60,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $429.79. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.31 million activity. The insider FERRIOLA JOHN J sold $5.29M.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $53.53 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by RAMOS JENETTE E on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.