Numis Maintained Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) As “Buy”; Has TP Of GBX 220.00; Bluespruce Investments LP Raised Facebook (FB) Position

In a research report issued to clients on today, Numis reiterated their “Buy” rating on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock. The target would suggest a potential upside of 55.87% from firm’s stock close price.

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 20.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bluespruce Investments Lp acquired 120,291 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 699,342 shares with $115.01M value, up from 579,051 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $462.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 89,714 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. Expels Russian Envoys | Mattis’s Key Role | U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Medallia and Facebook Define Next Generation of Collaborative Customer Experience Management; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook, Turkey Is Moving to Control All Content; 01/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S BUHARI COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘ADS IS A GREAT BUSINESS MODEL’ IN RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT NON-AD REVENUE – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg: ‘There Will Always Be Bad Actors’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 09/04/2018 – MA URGES ZUCKERBERG TO TAKE FACEBOOK’S ISSUES SERIOUSLY; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya: Burgeoning data privacy laws will lead to a massive revaluation of internet companies

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 42 selling transactions for $182.00 million activity. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold 602,000 shares worth $106.35 million. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $122,438 was sold by Stretch Colin. $294,835 worth of stock was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Monday, December 10. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $495,309. 38,105 shares valued at $6.06M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, October 9. $8.41 million worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, October 23. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $392,937 worth of stock or 2,648 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Facebook had 27 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, October 8. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, January 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 20 by Tigress Financial. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 1,266 shares stake. Rothschild Capital Prtn Ltd Com holds 89,687 shares. 1.96 million are owned by Harris Associates Lp. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.81% or 275,329 shares. Moreover, Vision Capital Management has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,593 shares. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) invested in 808,139 shares. Blue Cap stated it has 28,898 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Criterion Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 8.35% or 338,307 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,760 shares. Altimeter Capital Limited Partnership owns 640,100 shares or 4.1% of their US portfolio. Cognios Limited Liability stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Mercer Advisers has 0.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 3.54 million shares. 1,343 were accumulated by Ipswich Invest Mgmt Communication. King Luther Mngmt Corporation reported 618,519 shares stake.

The stock decreased 0.31% or GBX 0.44 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 141.36. About 12.99 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – THIS TRANSACTION WILL CREATE FIRST TRULY CONVERGED PAN-EUROPEAN CHAMPION OF COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 28/05/2018 – FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD FZO.AX – TO LAUNCH IN INDIA WITH VODAFONE AND MICROMAX; 27/04/2018 – ANOTO GROUP AB ANOT.ST – AGREEMENT ENABLED ANOTO TOTO EXTEND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH VODAFONE CUSTOMER, WELSH AMBULANCE SERVICES TRUST; 15/05/2018 – TEAMTALK SELLS REST OF STAKE IN FARMSIDE TO VODAFONE FOR NZ$3M; 04/04/2018 – Tealium’s Digital Velocity Conference Goes Global, Kick-Starting in New York; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone: Transaction Values Shareholding at $4.3B; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – VODAFONE GROUP AND ADITYA BIRLA GROUP ANNOUNCE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA CELLULAR; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA ANNOUNCED

Among 12 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (LON:VOD), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC has GBX 268 highest and GBX 125 lowest target. GBX 192.15’s average target is 35.93% above currents GBX 141.36 stock price. Vodafone Group PLC had 44 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by Kepler Cheuvreux on Friday, February 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 15 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 6 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy” on Friday, September 14. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, November 22.