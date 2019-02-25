Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 2.12M 13.63 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

On the other side BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share. It’s dividend yield is 4.78%. No dividend is paid out by Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.55%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 1.08% 2.5% -5.12% -3.82% -9.02% -7.75% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 1.35% 5.93% -3.62% -10.74% -13.32% -14.13%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.