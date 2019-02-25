Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II (:)

Both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II (:) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.55M 20.77 N/A 0.29 46.70 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II N/A 0.00 N/A 0.17 62.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 pays out a $0.65 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 4.69% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.64% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 19.95% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.22% 0.9% -0.44% 0.07% -5.9% -6.19% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II 3.36% 3.16% -2.88% -2.7% -10.84% -9.13%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller decline than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II.