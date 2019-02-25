Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI) Analysts See $-0.27 EPS; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Sellers Increased By 15.31% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:NRI) to report $-0.27 EPS on March, 22.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 1,250.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -775.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 18,975 shares traded or 359.89% up from the average. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:NRI) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) had an increase of 15.31% in short interest. WCG’s SI was 1.87M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 15.31% from 1.62 million shares previously. With 1.08M avg volume, 2 days are for Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG)’s short sellers to cover WCG’s short positions. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $276.87. About 319,975 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 12.98% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.49, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold WellCare Health Plans, Inc. shares while 117 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 12.50% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 6,324 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Eaton Vance invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Voloridge Invest Ltd has 0.49% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 6,844 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 689 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Com. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.65% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 5,200 shares. Navellier & Assoc Inc accumulated 0.06% or 1,498 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 51,833 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Company accumulated 0.06% or 9,652 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 11,810 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Holderness Investments Co has 1,385 shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $2.13 million activity. 1,171 WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) shares with value of $300,184 were bought by Dallas H James. Michael Yount sold $506,319 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. The insider Hakim Anat sold 1,647 shares worth $422,028. The insider Polen Michael Robert sold 3,000 shares worth $770,550. Breon Richard C. sold $599,900 worth of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) on Tuesday, November 27.

Among 5 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 6 analyst reports since August 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WCG in report on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5 with “Equal-Weight”.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $13.84 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 29.8 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $28.81 million. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Nuvo Research Inc. and changed its name to Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2016.

