Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $1.23 Million; Arclight Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) as Market Valuation Declined

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 13.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,015 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.87M, down from 32,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $162.52. About 5.97 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?

Arclight Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 27.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arclight Capital Partners Llc sold 12.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 31.24M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $526.06M, down from 43.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arclight Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 72,195 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 8.10% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2.04M shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 3,103 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.07% or 7,822 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Svcs Inc has invested 2.73% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Eqis Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.37% or 20,545 shares. 5,000 are held by Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated. Ajo Lp owns 11,968 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability reported 4,480 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 0.01% stake. Hills Fincl Bank & Tru holds 7,193 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Keywise Cap Limited has 118,720 shares for 11.93% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.74% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 2,100 shares. L And S holds 0.91% or 24,905 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $33.34 million activity. Shares for $3.08 million were sold by Kress Colette. Puri Ajay K sold 90,831 shares worth $26.28M. 6,345 shares were sold by Shoquist Debora, worth $858,685 on Wednesday, January 2.

