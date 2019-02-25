Oakmont Has Decreased Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $93.14 Million as Shares Declined; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Chatham Capital Group Decreased Position by $4.44 Million as Valuation Declined

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 72.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.75 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 1.32 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 54.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 38,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.78M, down from 71,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.27. About 2.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” on December 17, 2018. Bizjournals.com‘s article titled: “Filling the Gulf: LNG export projects pop up across the coast, but not in Houston – Houston Business Journal” and published on February 14, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $188,292 activity. 1,700 shares were bought by Markowitz Sean N, worth $100,470. BAILEY VICKY A had sold 2,567 shares worth $143,491 on Wednesday, December 26. 15,000 shares were bought by Fusco Jack A, worth $888,000.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49M and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares to 404,768 shares, valued at $150.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $642.36 million for 33.21 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $395.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 59,925 shares to 91,225 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $923,235 activity. CROOM MARSHALL A sold $1.80 million worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Tuesday, September 18.

