ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

We will be comparing the differences between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA N/A 39080.08 73.65M -1.95 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 22.11M 18.34 120.31M -2.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.9% Cytokinetics Incorporated -544.14% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Cytokinetics Incorporated which has a 10.6 Current Ratio and a 10.6 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ObsEva SA and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $13.5, which is potential 82.19% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71% of ObsEva SA shares are held by institutional investors while 71.7% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 15.51% of ObsEva SA’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 4.79% -8.66% 2.23% 0.27% 58.14% 50.2% Cytokinetics Incorporated -1.4% 1.57% -3.13% -14.36% -4.32% -4.91%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bullish trend while Cytokinetics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Cytokinetics Incorporated on 6 of the 10 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.