Odyssey (OCN) soars 3.77% on February 24-25

Odyssey (OCN) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $8.10666000000001E-05 or 3.77% trading at $0.0022293315. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, Odyssey (OCN) eyes $0.00245226465 target on the road to $0.00606560702450242. OCN last traded at HuobiPro exchange. It had high of $0.0023117958 and low of $0.0020951523 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0021482649.

Odyssey (OCN) is down -14.19% in the last 30 days from $0.002598 per coin. Its down -68.23% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.007018 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago OCN traded at $0.0045. OCN has 10.00B coins mined giving it $22.29 million market cap. Odyssey maximum coins available are 10.00 billion. OCN uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 09/06/2018.

Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.