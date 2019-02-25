Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to pay $0.17 on Mar 20, 2019; Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Trimmed Its Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH) Stake

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) is expected to pay $0.17 on Mar 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shareholders before Mar 5, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc’s current price of $151.86 translates into 0.11% yield. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc’s dividend has Mar 6, 2019 as record date. Feb 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $151.86. About 578,847 shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 0.09% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH) stake by 12.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 3,650 shares as Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH)’s stock declined 11.34%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 24,560 shares with $930.58 million value, down from 28,210 last quarter. Prestige Brands Holdings now has $1.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 508,102 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 26.53% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Sysco (NYSE:SYY) stake by 1,250 shares to 29,420 valued at $2.16 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) stake by 6,700 shares and now owns 21,950 shares. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.78, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold PBH shares while 73 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 62.29 million shares or 1.22% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust, a Texas-based fund reported 6,396 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management holds 302,733 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. 456,115 were reported by First Manhattan Com. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 9,510 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Paloma Mngmt owns 21,031 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 62,062 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 26,571 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 19 shares. Amer Century reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio reported 115,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Hartford Inv accumulated 6,420 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Old Dominion Freight had 10 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 30. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 25. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 30 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, October 26. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, October 26. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Argus Research. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, October 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 57.30 million shares or 1.11% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.05% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 48,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 8,074 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Co owns 9,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 0.08% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,622 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Company accumulated 2,060 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Redwood accumulated 0.24% or 19,143 shares. Cookson Peirce Company has invested 0.59% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Scout Investments Incorporated owns 0.27% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 80,108 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Paloma Prtnrs has 10,705 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 7,263 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt has 27,408 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $12.42 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

