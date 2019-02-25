Old Republic International Stake in Philip Morris International (PM) Increased by $1.94 Million as Stock Price Rose; Park Circle Co Has Boosted Rite Aid (RAD) Position by $600,000

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 3.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 699,200 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.01 million, up from 675,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 3.63M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Rite Aid Corp (RAD) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Rite Aid Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $820.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.0284 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7684. About 8.92 million shares traded. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has declined 45.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RAD News: 22/03/2018 – Pennsylvania State AG partners with Penguins, Rite Aid foundations to launch prescription drug safety program; 22/03/2018 – Nature’s Rite Bruise-Strain-Tear Repair™, Muscle Honey™ and Sleep Apnea Relief™ are available now on RevNutrition.com; 29/03/2018 – Rite Aid: HSR Waiting Period Expired at 11:59 P.M. ET on March 28; 05/03/2018 – RITE AID TRANSFERRED 1,651 STORES,ASSETS TO WBA AT MARCH 2; 05/03/2018 – Rite Aid: Expects to Complete Store Transfer Process in Spring; 24/05/2018 – Rite Aid Foundation Launches New KidCents Regional Grant Program; 26/03/2018 – Rite Aid Kicks off 24th Annual Miracle Balloon Campaign to Support Children’s Miracle Network; 12/04/2018 – Rite Aid 4Q Rev $5.39B; 19/04/2018 – RITE AID – NALOXONE CAN BE DISPENSED WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION; 23/05/2018 – McGregor embraces a human Rite

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 115,038 shares. Ci Glob Invests holds 2.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1.60 million shares. Willis Inv Counsel invested in 164,000 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 4,536 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.68% or 1.38 million shares. Cooke Bieler Lp holds 1.2% or 861,433 shares in its portfolio. Sabal Trust invested in 2,594 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.39% or 2.45M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 41,089 shares stake. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va holds 5,244 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Burney Comm has 4,400 shares. Stellar Capital Ltd invested in 3,318 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17.43 million shares.

Park Circle Co, which manages about $159.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 28,400 shares to 196,825 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold RAD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 523.62 million shares or 9.24% less from 576.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside Bancshares, a Missouri-based fund reported 29,483 shares. Yakira Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 169,282 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Hudock Cap Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) for 2,000 shares. 14.98M were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Oppenheimer Company, New York-based fund reported 74,000 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 1.41 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30.53 million were reported by Highfields Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Tiaa Cref Mngmt has invested 0% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Inc has invested 0% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Css Ltd Liability Company Il accumulated 2.16M shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp accumulated 2.42M shares. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 32,025 shares.