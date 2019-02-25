Omega Advisors Cut Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $2.34 Million; Home Depot (HD) Stock Declined While Lynch & Associates Has Trimmed by $414,000 Its Position

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 37.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $684,000, down from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $192.01. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR

Omega Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors Inc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 909,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.25 million, down from 942,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.27. About 3.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 3 sales for $22.20 million activity. VADON MARK C had bought 11,500 shares worth $2.00M. 1,000 shares were bought by Kadre Manuel, worth $169,330. 250 shares valued at $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21. On Wednesday, November 28 Campbell Ann Marie sold $2.32M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 13,457 shares. Menear Craig A had sold 117,327 shares worth $21.17M.

Lynch & Associates, which manages about $302.80M and $296.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,018 shares to 97,027 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davy Asset Management Ltd owns 16,571 shares. Davis R M has 69,779 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 74,100 shares. Wills Fin Group has 2,159 shares. West Oak Cap Llc holds 13,333 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 1,146 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tirschwell & Loewy invested in 13,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 2.03 million shares. State Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.29% or 18,407 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr invested in 5,476 shares. United Capital Advisers Llc invested 0.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc reported 4,113 shares stake. Joel Isaacson Communication Ltd Com reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Home Depot, Nordstrom, Macyâ€™s and More Major Retailers Reporting This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 24, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – Port Report: China And U.S. Trade War Aside, Port Tampa Bay Looks To Asia For Growth – Benzinga” on February 01, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited has 0.3% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,290 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 156,520 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk accumulated 2.08 million shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9.13 million shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Pcl has invested 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 395,418 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.6% or 4.29 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc holds 15,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 90,000 are held by Moore Capital Mngmt Lp. Stock Yards State Bank & Tru invested in 5,086 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Com invested in 0.32% or 11,418 shares. Capwealth Advsr holds 296,846 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17.15 million shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stieven Cap LP accumulated 3.93% or 350,800 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was made by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

More news for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Citigroup: Not Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Analysts React To C.H. Robinson’s Q4 Results – Benzinga” and published on January 31, 2019 is yet another important article.

Omega Advisors Inc, which manages about $12.65B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 675,350 shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $94.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.