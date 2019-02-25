Omega Advisors Upped Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position by $3.89 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Declined, Sns Financial Group Decreased Its Stake

Omega Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 6.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors Inc bought 647,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.29 million, up from 9.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 11.79 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 54.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,203 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.72 million, down from 67,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 21.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of stock or 1,521 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $417.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 133,702 shares to 165,887 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 26,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.93, from 2.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold NBR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 308.02 million shares or 6.70% less from 330.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.57 million activity. 100,000 shares valued at $561,354 were bought by Kotts John P on Tuesday, November 6.

