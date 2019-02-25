On February 24-25 analysts noticed Aeron (ARN) decline by -1.84%

Aeron (ARN) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0052267144 or -1.84% trading at $0.2795719936. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, Aeron (ARN) eyes $0.30752919296 target on the road to $0.578546632245398. ARN last traded at IDAX exchange. It had high of $0.2885375256 and low of $0.2709879736 for February 24-25. The open was $0.284798708.

Aeron (ARN) is down -3.13% in the last 30 days from $0.2886 per coin. Its down -41.40% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.4771 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ARN traded at $0.3777. ARN has 20.00 million coins mined giving it $5.59 million market cap. Aeron maximum coins available are 100.00 million. ARN uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 10/08/2017.

The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved.