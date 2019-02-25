On February 24-25 The Blockchain – powered UnikoinGold (UKG) decreases in value over -2.42%

It was bad day for UnikoinGold (UKG), as it declined by $-0.0006866892 or -2.42%, touching $0.0277346138. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that UnikoinGold (UKG) is looking for the $0.03050807518 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.0631360589978731. The highest price was $0.0318165996 and lowest of $0.0269716258 for February 24-25. The open was $0.028421303. It last traded at Upbit exchange.

For a month, UnikoinGold (UKG) tokens went down -18.83% from $0.03417 for coin. For 100 days UKG is down -47.96% from $0.05329. It traded at $0.06988 200 days ago. UnikoinGold (UKG) has 1000.00M coins mined with the market cap $27.73 million. It has 1000.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 25/09/2017. The Crypto UKG has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Unikrn is an e-sports entertainment and betting platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide the users an easier and efficient way to obtain e-sports products and services. The Unikrn platform already has one token (Unikoin) used to buy products and participate on the platform (it will be replaced by the UnikoinSilver token). The team is now planning to create a utility token named as UnikoinGold (UKG), that will ease the use of the reward system implemented to benefit users who bet on e-sports. Furthermore, UKG token will also be used on a new skill-based betting platform.