On February 24-25 The Cryptocurrency Starbase (STAR) drops in value over -3.62%

It was bad day for Starbase (STAR), as it declined by $-6.99400000000001E-05 or -3.62%, touching $0.001860404. Cryptocoin Experts believe that Starbase (STAR) is looking for the $0.0020464444 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.00339191602927112. The highest price was $0.001930344 and lowest of $0.00181844 for February 24-25. The open was $0.001930344. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, Starbase (STAR) tokens went up 64.93% from $0.001128 for coin. For 100 days STAR is down -65.55% from $0.005401. It traded at $0.00658 200 days ago. Starbase (STAR) has 1000.00 million coins mined with the market cap $1.86M. It has 1000.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 05/02/2017. The Crypto STAR has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary.