OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OMED) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Comparison side by side

Since OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54.88M 0.61 6.03M 0.13 7.15 Riot Blockchain Inc. 6.36M 8.74 55.59M -2.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.99% 25.8% 6.5% Riot Blockchain Inc. -874.06% -225.6% -161.4%

Volatility and Risk

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Riot Blockchain Inc. on the other hand, has 3.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 73.89% for OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $1.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.9% of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.8% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -20.51% -45.61% -62.5% -67.48% -81.29% -77.32% Riot Blockchain Inc. -9.14% -41.72% -62.44% -77.28% -88.42% -94.05%

For the past year OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops cancer stem cell (CSC) and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The companyÂ’s product candidates and preclinical programs include demcizumab (anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), a humanized monoclonal antibody, in Phase II trial for pancreatic cancer, a randomized Phase II trial in non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase Ib trial for solid tumor; tarextumab (anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5) that targets the Notch2 and Notch3 receptors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for small cell lung cancer; vantictumab (anti-Fzd, OMP-18R5) in two Phase Ib clinical trials for breast and pancreatic cancer; ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), a fusion protein based on Frizzled8 receptor, which is in two Phase Ib clinical trials for ovarian and pancreatic cancer; and navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets DLL4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which is in Phase Ia single-agent clinical trial for solid tumors, and two Phase Ib clinical trial for ovarian and metastatic colorectal cancer. It is also developing anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody, in Phase Ia/b clinical trial for solid tumor and metastatic colorectal cancer; brontictuzumab (anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51) targeting the Notch1 receptor, in Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal cancer; anti-tigit (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain protein, in Phase I clinical trial for tumor; and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11), a preclinical product candidate targeting glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor and its ligand. The company has strategic alliances with GlaxoSmithKline LLC to develop and commercialize antibody therapeutics targeting the Notch signaling pathway; Bayer Pharma AG for biologic and small molecule therapeutics targeting the Wnt signaling pathway; and Celgene Corporation for anti-CSC product candidates. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

