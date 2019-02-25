Opus Capital Group Position In Sun Communities (SUI) Was Increased; Ballentine Partners Upped Facebook (FB) Stake

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 94.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $642,000, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $113.76. About 532,189 shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 13.63% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3597.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 17,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,488 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.04M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 19,603 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations (Video); 22/05/2018 – Facebook is just like a media company, says lawyer that helped celebrities sue the media; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s value trumps that of two of the world’s biggest financial firms:; 02/04/2018 – Facebook to release certification tool for e-mail ads, sources say; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK `DIDN’T DO ENOUGH’ OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SANDBERG; 11/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings this week for the Facebook founder and CEO; 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook security chief leaving after clashes with other execs on Russian influence: report…; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,889 shares to 135,724 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 3,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,853 shares, and cut its stake in Forrester Resh Inc (NASDAQ:FORR).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 42 insider sales for $182.00 million activity. Another trade for 602,000 shares valued at $106.35 million was made by Zuckerberg Mark on Monday, August 27. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock. 3,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $495,309 were sold by Cox Christopher K. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.88M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Another trade for 38,105 shares valued at $6.06M was made by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, October 9. Shares for $236,371 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B..

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $445.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2,813 shares to 20,235 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enstar Group Ltd F (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,387 shares, and cut its stake in Icf International In (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $368,148 activity. McLaren John Bandini had sold 2,400 shares worth $248,208 on Friday, November 30.