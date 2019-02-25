Orleans Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Carlson Capital Management Decreased Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding as Shares Rose

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,781 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.29 million, up from 19,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 2.91 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 17.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,085 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.60 million, down from 59,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 2.67 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 7 insider sales for $75.53 million activity. PEREZ WILLIAM D had bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910 on Friday, December 14. Duato Joaquin sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77 million. $1.08 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M worth of stock. Fasolo Peter also sold $24.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, December 3. $4.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Sneed Michael E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $145.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Corp (NYSE:MMM) by 1,775 shares to 10,638 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,234 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $386.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,167 shares to 16,590 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $32.08 million activity. 9,097 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $610,513 were sold by LANE ANDREW H. On Thursday, January 31 Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 3,455 shares. Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive sold $366,957 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Friday, September 28. $4.30M worth of stock was sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, August 29. On Friday, November 2 the insider Watkin Jared sold $4.62M. 58,200 shares valued at $4.00M were sold by Blaser Brian J on Thursday, September 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

