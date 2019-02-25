Orleans Capital Management Has Lowered Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) Stake by $545,940 as Share Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose While Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Upped by $956,616 Its Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 6,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 93,932 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.98 million, up from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 2.91M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 29.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 20,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,036 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, down from 68,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 1.10 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has declined 1.39% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy Vectren in $27b Valued Deal; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $75.53 million activity. On Friday, December 14 the insider PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731. $3.91 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Sneed Michael E. Shares for $24.41M were sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. On Friday, December 14 the insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050. 40,000 shares were sold by Duato Joaquin, worth $5.77 million. Shares for $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $216.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,568 shares to 16,072 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,410 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 1.1 in 2018Q2.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $145.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 23,855 shares to 27,755 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 3,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).