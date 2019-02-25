Osborne Partners Capital Management Boosted Fmc (FMC) Position; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder At Bancorp Increased Its Stake

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 16.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 7,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,826 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.34M, up from 42,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 231,193 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 10.04% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F

At Bancorp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 26.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 17,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,814 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.84 million, up from 67,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 13.93M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 13.45 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Private Asset Inc holds 2.43% or 341,326 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 1.86 million shares. Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Illinois-based Zacks Inv has invested 0.27% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sigma Planning owns 36,725 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset accumulated 51,798 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Commerce has 4,100 shares. Eqis Capital Management holds 0.38% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 117,100 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 10,706 shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated owns 204,650 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 2.88 million are owned by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 7,120 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 26,305 shares in its portfolio.

At Bancorp, which manages about $927.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard by 17,664 shares to 45,155 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 25,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,785 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $782.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,263 shares to 113,891 shares, valued at $25.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,749 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 51 investors sold FMC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.75 million shares or 1.33% less from 116.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 10,068 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 11,815 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.22% or 58,500 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 5,467 shares. Maverick Cap Limited owns 40,380 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Corp accumulated 12,599 shares. Cardinal Cap Management Limited Ct owns 703,768 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 40,134 shares. 2,089 are owned by Bokf Na. Whittier Of Nevada reported 1,156 shares stake. Geode Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 1.57M shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). American Century reported 391,908 shares. 10,302 were accumulated by Two Sigma Secs Ltd. Charter Trust has invested 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).