Oshkosh (OSK) Reaches $80.16 After 5.00% Down Move; Werner Enterprises (WERN)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 105 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 84 sold and reduced stakes in Werner Enterprises Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 49.23 million shares, up from 46.22 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Werner Enterprises Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 64 Increased: 56 New Position: 49.

The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.16. About 441,740 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has declined 27.56% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and DeereThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $5.62B company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $76.15 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OSK worth $280.75M less.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Werner Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Werner Enterprises (WERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Time Is Right To Invest In Truckload Stocks, Says Stephens Analyst – Yahoo Finance” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Health Farm Holdings, Inc. Positioned for Growth with World-Class Nutraceutical and Biotech Management and Operations Teams – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 15.07 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. for 290,228 shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc owns 2.50 million shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 251,332 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Inc. has invested 1% in the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 672,577 shares.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 142,045 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has declined 16.91% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 08/03/2018 – HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR INTEGRATING STORAGE WITH SOLAR: WERNER; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 25/04/2018 – SEC: Eric R. Werner Named Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Fort Worth Office; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 19/04/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobiis Business Unit President Oscar Werner to become CEO of CLX Communications; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fitch Ratings updates on Oshkosh – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) CEO Wilson Jones on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Oshkosh Gained 22.4% in January – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Oshkosh Defense Awarded $232.7 Million to Recapitalize U.S. Army’s Heavy Vehicle Fleet – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oshkosh Beats Earnings Expectations, Wins Upgrade – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $5.72 million activity. Sagehorn David M. had sold 29,200 shares worth $2.31 million on Wednesday, February 13. 630 Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) shares with value of $42,071 were bought by Schoner Tina R.. Nerenhausen Frank R. sold $700,000 worth of stock. Cortina Ignacio A had sold 5,000 shares worth $373,300 on Friday, February 1. Jones Wilson R had sold 16,000 shares worth $1.26M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold Oshkosh Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.63 million shares or 1.82% less from 63.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0% or 8,709 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Aristotle Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 5.01 million shares. First Bancorporation holds 0.5% or 47,403 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 336,718 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 1.67M shares. New Amsterdam Prns Ny reported 17,669 shares. Bailard invested in 0.04% or 8,815 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 685,166 shares. Bremer Natl Association invested in 5,521 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.17% or 204,014 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 436 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 28,477 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oshkosh had 4 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 10 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of OSK in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, January 31. JP Morgan upgraded Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Thursday, January 10 to “Overweight” rating.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and tele handlers for use in construction, agricultural, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. It has a 11.32 P/E ratio. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.