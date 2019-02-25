Owens & Minor (OMI) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Upped Position; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Its Position

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) by 18.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 125,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 59.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 793,375 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.11 million, up from 667,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Owens & Minor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.97M market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 927,723 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 61.35% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Owens & Minor’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Owens & Minor 7Y TLB for Halyard Health Acq; Mtg 4/18; 01/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR COMPLETES PURCHASE OF HALYARD S&IP OPS; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Owens & Minor To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 7.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 12,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 149,627 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.95 million, down from 161,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.23. About 379,122 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 71.61% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $627.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 105,500 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $249.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 62,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Sendgrid Inc.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cybersecurity ETFs Rally on Solid Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “nsKnox Raises $15M Led by Viola Ventures & M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund, to Meet Growing Demand for Corporate Payment Protection – PRNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2019: SWIR, CYBR, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of March 15th Options Trading For CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 51,564 shares to 188,736 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,892 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).