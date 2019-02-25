Owens & Minor (OMI) to pay $0.00 on Mar 29, 2019; Torchmark (TMK) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Torchmark Corp (TMK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 148 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 166 sold and decreased their equity positions in Torchmark Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 80.06 million shares, down from 80.52 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Torchmark Corp in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 137 Increased: 97 New Position: 51.

Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI) is expected to pay $0.00 on Mar 29, 2019. (NYSE:OMI) shareholders before Mar 14, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. Owens & Minor Inc’s current price of $6.38 translates into 0.04% yield. Owens & Minor Inc’s dividend has Mar 15, 2019 as record date. Feb 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 2.45 million shares traded or 44.43% up from the average. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 61.35% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Owens & Minor, Inc.’s IDR to ‘BB’; Places on Rating Watch Negative; 18/04/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES OWENS & MINOR, INC.’S IDR TO ‘BB’; PLACES ON R; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Owens & Minor 7Y TLB for Halyard Health Acq; Mtg 4/18; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 01/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR COMPLETES PURCHASE OF HALYARD S&IP OPS; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board

Among 5 analysts covering Owens \u0026 Minor (NYSE:OMI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens \u0026 Minor had 6 analyst reports since November 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, January 3 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) rating on Thursday, November 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $8 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.93 million shares or 0.80% more from 53.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 18,600 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) or 63,176 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability reported 49,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa owns 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 19,100 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc accumulated 567,499 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com stated it has 56,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trust Co Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Ghp Invest Advsr owns 0.05% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 23,058 shares. Grp One Trading L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Moreover, Argi Services Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon stated it has 1.43 million shares. Rowland And Company Inv Counsel Adv owns 110,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 5,936 shares.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $397.28 million. It operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

Barbara Oil Co. holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation for 67,500 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 911,045 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 2.08% invested in the company for 174,200 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 1.73% in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc., a Alabama-based fund reported 179,543 shares.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 486,813 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (TMK) has declined 11.49% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $9.25 billion. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities divisions. It has a 13.62 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.