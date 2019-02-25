Pacific Ethanol (Call) (PEIX) Holder Rr Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $28.12 Million as Shares Declined; As Danaher Corp. (DHR) Shares Declined, Agf Investments America Increased by $2.01 Million Its Stake

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp. (DHR) by 20.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 18,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,957 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.73M, up from 89,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $113.48. About 1.86M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 9.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc (Call) (PEIX) by 98.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $380,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pacific Ethanol Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.86M market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 254,094 shares traded. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) has declined 65.98% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PEIX News: 09/03/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 9 Days; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL INC QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION GALLONS SOLD OF 140.8 MLN, COMPARED TO 115.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 07/03/2018 Pacific Ethanol to Sell CO2 From Its Stockton California Plant; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Ethanol Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEIX)

Analysts await Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Ethanol, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 323,000 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $53.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 130,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $15.20 million activity.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $287.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11,071 shares to 40,694 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mindbody Inc. by 8,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,601 shares, and cut its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS).