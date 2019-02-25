Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)

Both Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. 49.71M 4.81 24.38M 1.98 8.49 Arrow Financial Corporation 110.36M 4.70 36.28M 2.38 13.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Parke Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation. Arrow Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Parke Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than Arrow Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp Inc. 49.04% 13.8% 1.4% Arrow Financial Corporation 32.87% 13.9% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Parke Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.22 beta. Competitively, Arrow Financial Corporation is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.53 per share which is subject to 2.41% dividend yield. Arrow Financial Corporation has an annual dividend pay of $1 per share while its annual dividend yield is 2.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.4% of Arrow Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Parke Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parke Bancorp Inc. -11.59% -14.99% -27.47% -25.04% -12.47% -10.13% Arrow Financial Corporation -4.14% -4.64% -11.63% -6.84% -4.51% 1.12%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Arrow Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Arrow Financial Corporation beats Parke Bancorp Inc.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.