Particl (PART) hits new $0.0343322100000001 price after 1.52% rise on February 24-25

It was good day for Particl (PART), as it jumped by $0.0343322100000001 or 1.52%, touching $2.29262869. Top Crypto Analysts believe that Particl (PART) is looking for the $2.521891559 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $6.63873767133326. The highest price was $2.360530172 and lowest of $2.223201332 for February 24-25. The open was $2.25829648. It last traded at Upbit exchange.

For a month, Particl (PART) tokens went down -21.75% from $2.93 for coin. For 100 days PART is up 33.29% from $1.72. It traded at $4.45 200 days ago. Particl (PART) has 7.08M coins mined with the market cap $16.23M. It has 8.63M coins in circulation. It was founded on 21/03/2017. The Crypto PART has PoS proof type and operates under PoS algorithm.

Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.