Partner Investment Management LP Position In Apple (AAPL) Was Boosted; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowered Its Holding

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 89.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 42,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $569,000, down from 47,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $122.05. About 580,796 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 140.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 4,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67M, up from 3,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.75. About 16.03M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera Advisors Limited Company has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 0.33% or 4,348 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 7.59% stake. Fca Tx owns 5,642 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. F&V Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 6,701 shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 520,405 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,000 shares. Mu Invests Co Ltd has invested 4.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maryland Cap Management reported 145,290 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Asset Group LP reported 817,211 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.66% or 838,137 shares. Mark Asset Corp accumulated 81,088 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 95,596 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $130.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,939 shares to 10,405 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,316 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

