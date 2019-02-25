Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined; Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) Stock Declined While Corbyn Investment Management Cut Its Stake

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) by 65.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 27,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,812 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $253,000, down from 42,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 2.72M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 41.72% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) by 6.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,628 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.72 million, down from 195,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emcor Group (Eme) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 623,517 shares traded or 73.24% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has declined 19.03% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.03% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $19.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 306,625 shares to 430,971 shares, valued at $25.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold PTEN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 1.11% less from 201.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 42,486 are held by Hsbc Pcl. Asset Mgmt holds 59,367 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 68,177 shares. Group owns 447,243 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 90,178 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Hanson & Doremus invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 336,075 shares. The Florida-based Intrepid Cap Mgmt has invested 3.79% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 10.12M shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Co invested in 31,087 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 0.09% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 29,200 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 52,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 641,395 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold EME shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 52.05 million shares or 0.14% less from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 0.01% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 147 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.01% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Utd Automobile Association reported 60,315 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset reported 0.08% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity reported 37,877 shares stake. Profund Limited Liability reported 6,727 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Public Sector Pension Board owns 33,600 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.09M shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.06% or 21,211 shares. 4,305 were reported by Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Metropolitan Life owns 19,251 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $290.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ) by 19,666 shares to 263,040 shares, valued at $11.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (Dox) (NASDAQ:DOX) by 27,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh).

Analysts await EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 19.47% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EME’s profit will be $77.71M for 13.33 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EMCOR Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $925,270 activity. The insider RYAN JERRY E sold $789,064.