PCHAIN (PAI) went up to $0.0067942197 in 24 hours

PCHAIN (PAI) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $6.70895999999987E-05 or 1.00% trading at $0.0067942197. According to Cryptocoin Experts, PCHAIN (PAI) eyes $0.00747364167 target on the road to $0.0183240070793184. PAI last traded at Bibox exchange. It had high of $0.0069773184 and low of $0.006667029 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0067271301.

PCHAIN (PAI) is up 11.69% in the last 30 days from $0.006083 per coin. Its down -59.99% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01698 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago PAI traded at $0.03295. PAI has 461.00M coins mined giving it $3.13 million market cap. PCHAIN maximum coins available are 2.10 billion. PAI uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 24/05/2018.

The PCHAIN Network is an infrastructure level public chain system with native support for multi-chain applications and EVM, providing an open, scalable platform for third-party developers in the industry.

PAI is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the PAICHAIN network.