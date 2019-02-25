PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparison side by side

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 121.78M 4.33 62.80M -0.42 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 109.30M -2.05 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. -51.57% -8% -5.9% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -51.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 10.9 and 10.6 respectively. Its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is 14.9. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 20.7% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -1.95% 3.79% 26.47% 7.89% 7.89% 9.85% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.21% 12.73% 1.64% -12.51% 28.52% -17.14%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.