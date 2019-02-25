PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 121.78M 4.41 62.80M -0.42 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 10.77M -1.87 0.00

Demonstrates PDL BioPharma Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDL BioPharma Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. -51.57% -8% -5.9% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -775.4%

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 16.2 and 16.2 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDL BioPharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.8% and 0.3% respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -1.95% 3.79% 26.47% 7.89% 7.89% 9.85% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -44.53% 52.14% -23.93% 0% 0% -47.41%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has 9.85% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.41% weaker performance.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.