Peel Hunt Reiterates a “Add” Rating on Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM); Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) Sellers Increased By 4.41% Their Shorts

In analysts report revealed to clients and investors on Monday, 25 February, Peel Hunt maintained their “Add” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM).

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) had an increase of 4.41% in short interest. RNN’s SI was 923,000 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 4.41% from 884,000 shares previously. With 148,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)’s short sellers to cover RNN’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.87% or $0.0395 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5355. About 1.97M shares traded or 107.62% up from the average. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) has declined 47.57% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RNN News: 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: Routine Safety Monitoring Committee Review Confirmed No Dose Reductions Necessary; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNN); 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 12/03/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: 2017 Loss $0.92 Per Shr; 07/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AS OF MAY 4, 2018, HAD $19.3 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: Two Drugs Can Be Given in Combination at Highest Recommended Doses for Both Agents; 12/03/2018 Rexahn Pharm: 2017 Net Loss $25.3M; 07/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated

More notable recent Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PG&E’s Exoneration From Fire Seen as Too Little, Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on January 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Upcoming Earnings to Watch: TLRY, WMT, NVDA – Yahoo! Finance News” published on November 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Asian markets mixed as trade spat in focus, oil stabilizes – Yahoo News” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PG&E, USâ€™ Largest Energy Utility Firm, to File for Bankruptcy as Potential Liabilities From California Wildfires Reaches Billions – Yahoo Finance” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Things Activision Blizzard Does Right – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.31% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1296. About 28,752 shares traded. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information firm in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.39 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events. It has a 6.93 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers independent research, news, and data services for investors under BCA and Ned Davis Research brand names, as well as operates networks and conferences that bring asset allocators and asset managers together.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company has market cap of $25.85 million. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.