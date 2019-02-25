Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Investors: RBC Capital Reconfirms “Buy” Rating; 3 Analysts Bullish Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 6 analyst reports since October 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 13. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, February 15 by Stephens. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, October 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of MLM in report on Thursday, January 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 17. See Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $198 New Target: $207 Maintain

03/01/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $231 New Target: $210 Maintain

03/01/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $198 Initiates Coverage On

17/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $225 New Target: $179 Downgrade

11/10/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $225 New Target: $200 Maintain

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for FireEye, DXC Technology, Cigna, Ryder System, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, and Martin Marietta Materials â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 62.57 million shares or 2.68% more from 60.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Hoplite Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 5.66% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 211,758 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 6,833 shares. State Street Corp holds 2.63M shares. Vontobel Asset Management has 1.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 740,583 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). American Century Inc reported 858,777 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co holds 4,413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Communications Ltd holds 8,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Company invested in 0.01% or 1,302 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,384 shares. Mark Asset reported 45,430 shares. 97,144 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 6,766 shares. Commerce Bank has 4,420 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Network holds 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 47 shares.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.88 billion. The firm mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It has a 25.57 P/E ratio. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $190. About 422,094 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta

Since November 9, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $99,728 activity. KORALESKI JOHN J also bought $174,070 worth of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) shares. McCunniff Donald A. sold $273,798 worth of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Friday, November 9.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 827,957 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has declined 8.53% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PBA’s profit will be $232.63M for 19.78 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.