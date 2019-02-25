Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered By $655,000 Its Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) Position; RHOEN KLINIKUM AG AKT GERMANY FEDERAL R (RHKJF) Shorts Up By 21.41%

RHOEN KLINIKUM AG AKT GERMANY FEDERAL R (OTCMKTS:RHKJF) had an increase of 21.41% in short interest. RHKJF’s SI was 94,700 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 21.41% from 78,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 947 days are for RHOEN KLINIKUM AG AKT GERMANY FEDERAL R (OTCMKTS:RHKJF)’s short sellers to cover RHKJF’s short positions. It closed at $25.69 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) stake by 21.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 5,000 shares as Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR)’s stock declined 27.37%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 17,900 shares with $2.36M value, down from 22,900 last quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutio now has $11.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $100.84. About 615,194 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 11.33% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c

RHÃ–N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The Company’s hospitals offer treatment services in the areas of cardiological and coronary diseases, neurological disorders, oncology, lung diseases, and orthopedic and accident surgeries; rehabilitation services; and thoracic, pulmonary and vascular diseases, tumors, heart conditions, and nervous and skeletal system diseases. It has a 26.73 P/E ratio. As of April 7, 2017, it operated 5 medical sites with a total of 5,300 beds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold BR shares while 231 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 3.27% less from 95.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.04% or 901 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.31% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Aperio Gru Limited Liability reported 108,312 shares. 9,716 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Middleton And Ma holds 77,023 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tudor Et Al invested in 16,050 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 160,000 shares. Ci Investments reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fjarde Ap holds 35,634 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd owns 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 0.12% or 37,486 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 46 shares.

