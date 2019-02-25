Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) by $9.68 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Declined While Northpointe Capital Increased Its Holding

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 36.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 6,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.82M, up from 19,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 1.51M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA’S FY19 GDP GROWTH ESTIMATE TO 7.6 PCT FROM 8 PCT ON PNB WOES – TV; 08/03/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4 EUROS FROM 3.8 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62 Billion; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Cohn’s exit means Goldman Sachs is finally out of the White House; 08/03/2018 – BAWAG GROUP AG BAWG.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 55 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog issues rebuke over Barroso’s Goldman move; 17/04/2018 – Derivatives, Cash Products Boost Goldman Equity Revenue: TOPLive; 08/03/2018 – Gulf News: Goldman said financing Mubadala $8b Petrobras unit bid

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 569,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 312,319 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.31 million, down from 882,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 199,934 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 8.10% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enable Midstream Partners LP’s (ENBL) CEO Rod Sailor on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “ENBL Could Rally to $15 in the Short Term – Investorplace.com” published on December 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Craig Harris Assumes Chief Operating Officer Role at Enable Midstream Partners – Business Wire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enable Midstream Partners LP 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Record Pace For Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,717 shares to 103,504 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weatherford Intl Plc (NYSE:WFT) by 1.84 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $692.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Revolution Lighting Technolo by 275,934 shares to 672,275 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 29,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,138 shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).

