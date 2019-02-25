PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Both PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Flotek Industries Inc. 263.10M 0.68 86.67M -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PermRock Royalty Trust and Flotek Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PermRock Royalty Trust and Flotek Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Flotek Industries Inc. -32.94% -38% -28.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PermRock Royalty Trust and Flotek Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.36% of PermRock Royalty Trust’s shares. Competitively, Flotek Industries Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -14.57% -32.81% -32.54% -47.37% 0% -45.16% Flotek Industries Inc. -12.23% -49.79% -45.54% -64.84% -72.95% -73.82%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust has stronger performance than Flotek Industries Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors PermRock Royalty Trust beats Flotek Industries Inc.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.