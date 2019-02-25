Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lifted Position in Southern Co (SO) as Stock Value Rose; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Declined, Holder Summit Securities Group Has Lifted Its Stake

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 6.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 199,820 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.71M, up from 187,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 7.25 million shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 295.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 47,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,330 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.41 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 3.48M shares traded. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REIT BUYS CANYON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $1.8B; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Objects to Gibson Brands Financing; 06/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BEGIN MARKETING 15 U.S. HOTEL PROPERTIES; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE ANNOUNCES GENDER PAY GAP REPORT 2017 IN EMAILED STMT; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG & COMPANY, L.P. – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman Says High Yield Faces Needed Disruption

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $269.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners Lp (Put) by 36,640 shares to 360 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (Put) (NYSE:CTL) by 39,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Partners Lp (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold BX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 300.87 million shares or 0.72% more from 298.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 34,146 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 6,775 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc holds 180,672 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Schafer Cullen Management owns 9,740 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 11,759 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) for 1,500 shares. Texas Yale Cap owns 132,050 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 1.20M were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) for 346 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 4.92M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Management Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 20.57 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 306,000 shares stake. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.07% or 22,217 shares in its portfolio.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $657.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 8,800 shares to 19,965 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,240 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Landscape Capital Management has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Merriman Wealth Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,169 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 690,636 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial owns 51,058 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 140,100 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 579,006 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ims Cap has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Captrust Finance Advisors owns 36,686 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.01% or 1.64 million shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 176,836 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Inc Ca accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atlas Browninc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,391 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc accumulated 13,237 shares.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $8.84 million activity. Shares for $1.66 million were sold by Wilson Anthony L. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42 million. 15,000 shares were sold by Greene Kimberly S -, worth $705,450 on Monday, December 3.