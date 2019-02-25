Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Shareholder Polaris Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $2.15 Million as Share Value Declined; Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 4.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.73 million, down from 436,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 708,125 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 7.16% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 66.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09M, down from 76,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 41,570 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has risen 1.26% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phibro Animal Health Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAHC); 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 41,948 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $18.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 10.31M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $4.34 million activity. BFI Co. – LLC had sold 520 shares worth $23,421 on Wednesday, September 12. Warras Dean J sold $428,414 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. BENDHEIM JACK sold $942,718 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PAHC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.86 million shares or 2.25% more from 18.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 607,892 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.01% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd owns 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 5,010 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 3,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 100 shares. Polaris Cap Management Ltd holds 0.05% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) or 25,500 shares. Bessemer Group, a New Jersey-based fund reported 28,600 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 326,391 shares. S Muoio & Co Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 14,336 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 1,619 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 20,300 shares. Pnc Group Inc holds 1,056 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold MDU shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 122.26 million shares or 0.50% more from 121.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Mason Street Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 25,949 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 260,407 shares. Utah Retirement reported 36,052 shares. Cambridge Investment Inc owns 15,991 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth has 1,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) or 97,858 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 265,181 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 391,333 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Us Bancorp De reported 2.06 million shares. Hartford Financial Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 2,025 shares. Mairs And Pwr holds 75,528 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 93,400 shares to 248,789 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).