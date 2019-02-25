Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 45.65 7.63M -2.54 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 53.60M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -411.5% -179.4% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% -167.4% -132.2%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Vital Therapies Inc. has a 3.53 beta and it is 253.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Vital Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Vital Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Vital Therapies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.25 average price target and a 1,455.02% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Vital Therapies Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 9.09% -18.46% -75.17% -85.48% -93.68% -93.52% Vital Therapies Inc. -14.66% -22.53% -96.12% -94.88% -94.6% -95.46%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has stronger performance than Vital Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vital Therapies Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.