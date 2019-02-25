Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Reaches $18.67 52-Week High; Tile Shop Hldgs (TTS) SI Decreased By 0.3%

Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) had a decrease of 0.3% in short interest. TTS’s SI was 3.12 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 0.3% from 3.13 million shares previously. With 534,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)’s short sellers to cover TTS’s short positions. The SI to Tile Shop Hldgs Inc’s float is 7.95%. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 243,103 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 36.88% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.88% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse

The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) hit a new 52-week high and has $19.60 target or 5.00% above today’s $18.67 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.50 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $19.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $174.80M more. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 668,999 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has declined 1.62% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 156.93 million shares or 0.11% more from 156.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.13% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 14,309 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 170,131 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 22,561 shares. 100 are owned by Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Clearbridge Limited Company owns 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 1,700 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 5,448 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 443,359 shares. Asset One Co Limited stated it has 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 47,376 were accumulated by Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 1.69 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Delta Asset Ltd Tn has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Nordea Invest Ab has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Hexavest Inc has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 7,725 shares.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.50 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 62.88 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on February, 27 before the open. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.56M for 17.29 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 10 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 132,993 shares valued at $784,432 was made by KAMIN PETER H on Friday, November 30. JACULLO PETER J III also bought $295,451 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) shares. $242,500 worth of stock was sold by KRASNOW TODD on Monday, November 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.87 million shares or 3.76% less from 32.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 23,530 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Adams Asset Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 99,039 shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.63% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Pnc Ser Gru has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,125 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Tower Rech Cap (Trc) has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Lapides Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.16% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 330,000 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS).

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $327.84 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 31.1 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.