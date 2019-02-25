Pillar (PLR) increased to $0.025973859 in 24 hours

Pillar (PLR) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.002167985 or 9.11% trading at $0.025973859. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, Pillar (PLR) eyes $0.0285712449 target on the road to $0.052285695783318. PLR last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.03035179 and low of $0.023805874 for February 24-25. The open was $0.023805874.

Pillar (PLR) is down -45.67% in the last 30 days from $0.04781 per coin. Its down -69.18% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.08427 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago PLR traded at $0.08001. PLR has 800.00 million coins mined giving it $20.78M market cap. Pillar maximum coins available are 800.00M. PLR uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 26/06/2017.

The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges).

While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in.